Group drives through West Knoxville with flags, paraphernalia showing support for Pres. Trump
Each car drove down Kingston Pike, decked out in Trump flags and signage.
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of cars drove through West Knoxville Saturday in a parade-style fashion to show their support of President Donald Trump.
Each car drove down Kingston Pike, decked out in Trump flags and signage.
WVLT News has not seen anything similar for former Vice President Joe Biden.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.