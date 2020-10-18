Group drives through West Knoxville with flags, paraphernalia showing support for Pres. Trump

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of cars drove through West Knoxville Saturday in a parade-style fashion to show their support of President Donald Trump.

Each car drove down Kingston Pike, decked out in Trump flags and signage.

We passed this Trump parade in West Knoxville this afternoon. I have not seen anything similar for Biden. Have you? EDIT: If you comment, please, don’t be hurtful to someone who may have differing political views than you. Thank you! Posted by Amanda Hara on Saturday, October 17, 2020

WVLT News has not seen anything similar for former Vice President Joe Biden.

