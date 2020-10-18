Advertisement

High school student told to remove Trump flag from wall during virtual class

By News 12 New Jersey Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (News 12) - A New Jersey high school student wants an apology after he claims two teachers asked him to remove a flag supporting President Donald Trump from his wall during online classes.

Anthony Ribeiro, a 17-year-old student at Toms River High School North, says he logged into chemistry class last week from home when the Trump 2020 flag on the wall behind him quickly became a problem. The junior says his teacher asked to him remove the flag.

“He said, ‘If you’re not gonna take it down, it’s unacceptable, and I’m gonna have to ask you to leave the class for today.’ At that point, I waved goodbye, and I was out of the class,” Ribeiro said.

Ribeiro says the same thing happened in a different class the next day, but that time, he took the flag down, worrying the incident could affect his grades.

“If I had to do it again, I probably wouldn’t have because it’s what I stand for,” he said.

The family says the school district agreed with them that the teachers' requests the flag be taken down was wrong. Now, they want an apology.

“To me, it’s not about politics. It’s about something in our home that we had, and my son was taken away from his studies for it. It’s very upsetting to me and very frustrating that this teacher would do that,” said Ribeiro’s mother, Tara Jost.

The school district says it is handling the matter internally and is working with all parties involved to resolve the issue.

“I really just want it to not happen again because it is horrible. For somebody to be suppressed and to feel negated because she or he doesn’t follow the same ideas that another person does,” Ribeiro said.

Copyright 2020 News 12 New Jersey via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago voted ‘rattiest city’ in America for sixth year in a row

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Chicago has topped the list of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

National

Plan to retrieve Titanic radio spurs debate on human remains

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
People have been diving to the Titanic’s wreck for 35 years. No one has found human remains, according to the company that owns the salvage rights.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

News

SpaceX launches 14th batch of Starlink internet satellites in fast-growing fleet

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center with another set awaiting launch Wednesday from the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

National

French premier joins nationwide tributes to beheaded teacher

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
France’s prime minister joined demonstrators on Sunday who rallied together across the country in tribute to a history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad with his class.

Latest News

News

Shark Lab tags record number of sharks off Southern California coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There are more sharks in the water off the coast of Southern California than ever before, according to the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab.

Politics Headlines

Despite past Democratic wins, Trump making a play for Nevada

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This year, political strategists and organizers warn Nevada is still a swing state.

Coronavirus

Hard hit by virus, airlines push for tests over quarantines

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
International air traffic is down 92% this year as travelers worry about catching COVID-19 and government travel bans and quarantine rules make planning difficult.

News

Coach Pruitt says Vols were fined after he wore his mask wrong during Ga. game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The coach said he forgot to pull the mask back over his face properly, causing the Vols to be fined.

National

Amber Alert issued for two Mississippi boys

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WLOX Staff
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Amber Alert for two boys out of Pascagoula.

National

Early voters turning out in record numbers across US

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
While Democrats are voting early at much higher levels than Republicans, experts warn that doesn't tell us much about who will ultimately win the race for the White House.