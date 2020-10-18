Advertisement

How you can volunteer to clean up creeks in Knoxville

You can Volunteer to help the University of Tennessee’s Storm-water Management to pick-up trash from the creeks
Trash found at Third Creek
Trash found at Third Creek(WVLT)
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Sunday, a group of volunteers met near Third Creek to help pick-up trash rippling through the water.

Joseph Brown, a Storm water intern at the University of Tennessee says without volunteers, there wouldn’t be enough manpower to pick up all of the trash from the creek.

“It’s sad to see some community members pollute our water like this, but on the other hand I’m really happy to see other community members giving up their Sunday morning coming out here and cleaning the creek," says Brown.

According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency, nearly half of the nation’s rivers and streams are polluted and unfit for swimming, fishing, or drinking.

That’s why creek clean-up volunteers Luke Shuba and Tracey Peters believes it’s important to step up and do their part.

“This past year I’ve become very interested in our environment and climate change. How even a small clean up like this could make an impact," says Shuba.

“This is where we live, this is how we breathe and where we get our food and how we get our water, so it should be more of a symbiotic relationship. Mutually beneficial. We just can’t use the earth and trash it and then expect to benefit in the long run," explained Peters.

For opportunities to volunteer for an Adopt a Stream cleanup group call UT Storm water management at 865-805-4007 or visit stormwater.utk.edu for more information.

