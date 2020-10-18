Advertisement

Kansas teen taken into custody after covering himself in ranch, damaging property, crashing car in Shawnee Co.

Deputies took him into custody and then to a local hospital where they said he was released to his parents.
(Phil Anderson)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said a teen was taken into custody early Saturday morning following an incident at the Petro Deli, north of Topeka.

Deputies responded to Petrol Deli around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived they found a 17-year-old naked and under the influence.

According to the official report, the teen covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside the business, jumped into a running vehicle and crashed it into a pillar.

Deputies took him into custody and then to a local hospital where they said he was released to his parents.

The Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in the incident and it is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

