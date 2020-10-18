Update: Woman missing from Tennessee assisted living facility found safe

DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Dayton, Tennessee Police Department’s Facebook page Betty Williams has been located and she is safe.

The 67-year-old woman went missing from an assisted living facility in Rhea County Friday.

Betty Joyce Williams was last seen at the facility in South Dayton Friday, October 16. She reportedly has a serious medical condition.

Williams is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She is four feet, eleven inches tall and weighs around 156 pounds.

If you have seen Williams you are asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 423-775-3876.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.