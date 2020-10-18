Advertisement

SpaceX launches 14th batch of Starlink internet satellites in fast-growing fleet

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center with another set awaiting launch Wednesday from the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.
(WEAU)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)-A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket fired 60 more Starlink internet relay satellites into orbit Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center with another set awaiting launch Wednesday from the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

SpaceX has now launched 835 Starlinks in a rapidly-expanding global network that eventually will feature thousands of commercial broadband beacons delivering high-speed internet to any point on Earth. To reach that goal, the company plans to launch at least 120 new Starlinks every month.

The latest Starlink mission, SpaceX’s 14th, got underway at 8:26 a.m. EDT when the Falcon 9′s nine first stage engines ignited with a burst of flame, pushing the slender rocket away from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center atop 1.7 million pounds of thrust.

Making it’s sixth flight, the first stage propelled the rocket out of the dense lower atmosphere and then fell away and headed for landing an offshore droneship. Touchdown marked SpaceX’s 62nd successful booster recovery since December 2015, its 42nd at sea.

Less than a minute after stage separation, the two halves of the rocket’s nose cone fairing, both veterans of two earlier missions, fell away for parachute descents to capture netting aboard waiting recovery ships. Both were successfully recovered, although one appeared to break through its netting, possibly hitting the deck of its ship.

The second stage, meanwhile, pressed ahead to orbit and after two firings of its vacuum-rated Merlin engine, all 60 Starlinks were released to fly on their own about an hour after liftoff.

Sunday’s launch marked SpaceX’s second Falcon 9 flight since October 2 when a last-second abort blocked launch of a Space Force Global Positioning System navigation satellite. That flight remains on hold while company engineers assess an apparent issue with engine turbopump machinery.

SpaceX has not provided any details about how the engines used Sunday and those used during a Starlink flight October 18 might be different from those used for the GPS mission.

Copyright 2020 CBS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chicago voted ‘rattiest city’ in America for sixth year in a row

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Chicago has topped the list of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

News

Shark Lab tags record number of sharks off Southern California coast

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
There are more sharks in the water off the coast of Southern California than ever before, according to the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab.

News

Coach Pruitt says Vols were fined after he wore his mask wrong during Ga. game

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The coach said he forgot to pull the mask back over his face properly, causing the Vols to be fined.

News

Pruitt wore mask wrong during Ga. game

Updated: 18 hours ago

Latest News

News

Woman shows up at boyfriend’s Target job in wedding dress with pastor, demanding he marry her on the spot

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
As of Saturday afternoon, the TikTok had reached more than 7 million views.

News

Titans owner saves fan’s family from eviction with generous GoFundMe donation

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Blasdell has reportedly crossed paths many times with the Amy Adams Strunk through the years at Titans game

News

Tennessee man catches more than a fish

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
TWRA reminds people to be careful when reaching into a fish’s mouth.

News

Three found dead in Tennessee home

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Bristol Tennessee Police Department does not believe there is any additional danger to the public at this time.

News

Vol fans glad to cheer from the stands despite loss to Kentucky

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
Although Saturday’s game didn’t turn out as expected for Vols fans, they were happy to return back to Neyland Stadium once again.

WVLT

More sunshine coming for Sunday

Updated: 21 hours ago
Sunday will be slightly warmer and closer to our normal high temperature.