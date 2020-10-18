Advertisement

Suspect on the run after allegedly shooting Tenn. officer during traffic stop

Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.
43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts has been identified as the shooter
43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts has been identified as the shooter
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Ridge Police Department said an officer is in the hospital after he was shot during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, WTVC reported.

Corporal Terry Prescott was reportedly shot after attempting a traffic stop on the 4000 block of Ringgold Road around 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Police have identified the shooter as 43-year-old Christopher J. Kitts.

On October 18 at 1:50 pm, East Ridge Corporal Terry Prescott made a traffic stop on a red Dodge Challenger at 4000...

Posted by East Ridge Police Department on Sunday, October 18, 2020

ERPD Chief Allen said when Prescott pulled the suspect over, Kitts got out of his car and shot at Prescott several times and then jumped back in his car and drove off.

Kitts' Dodge Challenger was located in a Rossville subdivision by Georgia State Patrol, according to Allen. Kitts had abandoned the car and is still reportedly on the run.

Several law enforcement agencies are searching for Kitts. If you see him, police say to not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.

Contact the East Ridge Police Department at 423-622-1725 or by calling 911 if you have any information about Kitts' whereabouts.

