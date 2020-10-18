TWRA: Body recovered from Norris Lake after man went missing following boating crash

CAMPBELL Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - A man’s body has been recovered from Norris Lake after officials said a 51-year-old man went missing following an overnight boating crash Saturday.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the victim’s body was located around 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Crews used an underwater ROV in the Big Creek area of Norris Lake to find the body which was located “several hundred yards away from the area where the boat was found crashed into the lakeshore”.

Crews were able to make the recovery efforts in 60 feet of water, TWRA said.

TWRA officers responded to a reported explosion and fire on the lake around 11:00 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers discovered a boat had crashed into the shoreline and was fully engulfed in flames.

Campbell County Rural Fire Service crews put the fire out.

TWRA said the vessel was a total loss and there was no sign of the occupant. Wildlife officers believed that the victim was ejected from the vessel before the shoreline collision occurred.

The incident is currently under investigation.

