Vols fall out of AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Kentucky
The Vols lost to the Wildcats 34-7 at home, making it the first time Tennessee lost to Kentucky in Neyland Stadium since 1984.
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Vols are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday’s loss to Kentucky.
The Vols were ranked 25 at the start of the season and made their way up to No. 14 before the Kentucky game.
