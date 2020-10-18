Vols fall out of AP Top 25 Poll after loss to Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Vols are no longer ranked in the AP Top 25 Poll after Saturday’s loss to Kentucky.

The Vols lost to the Wildcats 34-7 at home, making it the first time Tennessee lost to Kentucky in Neyland Stadium since 1984.

.@wvlt Vols drop out of the AP Top 25 Poll following 34-7 loss to Wildcats ⁦@ZackRickensTV⁩ https://t.co/NBDRSVFciJ — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) October 18, 2020

The Vols were ranked 25 at the start of the season and made their way up to No. 14 before the Kentucky game.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.