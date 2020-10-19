25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

In a room full of students, it was hard to tell the difference between who has not been playing the flute all semester with her bandmates.

“It went ok at first, but then as the year went on it got a little harder to learn," said Taylor Rogers.

Rogers continued learning virtually in the first nine weeks of the school year. She said she was nervous and excited to be returning to class at Anderson County High School.

“For me, I’m more of an interactive learner," said Rogers, "And so, it’s easier to be more involved when you’re actually at school.”

Morgan Irwin had been learning from home too.

“I just thought it would be easier to stick with that rather than try to start fresh with all the new changes and everything that was going on," said Irwin.

These girls were part of 300 students in the school system who rejoined their classmates after the fall break.

“It’s definitely different. You know with the whole masks and six feet apart, but it’s been fun," explained Irwin.

Interaction with fellow students and teachers was the biggest reason for their returns.

“As an online student you kind of feel like you’re missing out on class discussions and like interaction and a lot of the stuff that goes on in the day-to-day life of school so it’s definitely going to be exciting to get back to that," said Irwin.

She said to get assignments on paper instead of virtually also felt more normal.

Taylor practiced the flute with the band instead of on her own.

“Last year football games was like the funnest part of school," said Rogers.

It was a tradition she looked forward to continuing this autumn.

