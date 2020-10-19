94-year-old drives 300 miles to vote

DETROIT (WXYZ/WVLT) - A 94-year-old has a message for voters this year--there’s no reason to not cast your ballot.

Mildred Madison, a 94-year-old from Detroit, has been staying with family in Chicago, but when she didn’t receive her absentee ballot, she hopped in the car and went home.

WXYZ reported that Madison drove to Detroit with her son so she could vote in this election. Madison told WXYZ that she’s voted ever since she was 21, and she even ran for office herself.

“When I found out my councilman was not doing what he was supposed to do, I ran against him and I became a councilperson.” She also worked with Wayne County and Detroit City Clerks to improve the absentee ballot process in 2006.

She told WXYZ that civic engagement is not just important, but a necessity.

“Women, especially black women, were the last ones that got the power to vote.”

Madison drove with her son to vote Monday, and they drove back to Illinois the same day. She said she cast her ballot for Former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Senator Kamala Harris.

WXYZ reported that Madison is working on a memoir and wants to open the Mildred Madison Center for Civic Engagement to inspire young adults.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.