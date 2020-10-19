Above average warmth much of this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will be well above the average high in the low 70s this week before rain chances arrive to close it out.

WHAT TO EXPECT

While a blanket of clouds and a wall of water work their way through Middle Tennessee and the heart of Kentucky, most of that should stay just out of reach of our area. A couple showers will be possible along the Plateau, but that would be about it. The rest of us will see a few scattered clouds and temperatures sliding from the mid 70s into the 60s this evening.

Skies will gradually clear overnight, but a bit of patchy fog may be possible. Lows will start off around 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend is underway through the middle of the week.

Tuesday is still partly cloudy at times, with a high around 78 degrees. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday, with a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday’s high will also be around 80 degrees, but scattered clouds and a stray shower return.

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday night through Saturday. That should be enough to knock temperatures down into the low to mid 70s, which is closer to average.

