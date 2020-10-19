Advertisement

Amber Alert for 2-year-old boy in Mich. canceled

An Amber Alert issued for Javon Washington, 2, has been canceled.
An Amber Alert issued for Javon Washington, 2, has been canceled.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old boy abducted from his Lansing, Mich., home on Monday has been canceled after the boy was found safe, according to Michigan State Police.

Police said earlier Monday that Javon Washington, 2, was missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

Washington had threatened to harm Javon and himself, authorities said.

Phoenix Washington is a Black man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 160 lbs. He and Javon had been believed to be traveling in a black 2011 Mazda 4-door, with Michigan plates EFM6569.

Police haven’t publicly addressed the status of the suspect.

