Americans would have fewer COVID-19 cases if they’d listened to Fauci, Sen. Alexander says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander released a statement Monday showing his support for Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Sen. Alexander said Dr. Fauci is “one of our country’s most distinguished public servants” adding that the doctor has served America through six presidents, dating back to Ronald Regan.

“If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat,” Sen. Alexander said.

Alexander made the statement after the president criticized Fauci during a staff call Monday.

