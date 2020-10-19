CVS to hire more than 200 positions across East Tenn.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -CVS Health announced Monday that it is looking to fill more than 200 positions across East Tenn.

According to a release, the company is hiring 15,000 people across the U.S., with more than 200 positions across East Tenn.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities. These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

The roles are full and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians and looking to be filled as soon as possible. Additional roles include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we can help get more Americans back to work from the convenience of their own homes, where they can contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.\

For more information visit CVS here to apply.

