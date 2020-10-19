Advertisement

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.
Hawkins County Sheriff's Office
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) - Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

A report from the sheriff’s office said deputies were called to a home on Nikki Circle Thursday after the victim called to complain she was attacked by a monkey, WJHL reported. The victim told deputies she was walking out to the driveway at night when a monkey jumped on her and tried to bite her.

She said the monkey then jumped off her and onto her car. According to WJHL, deputies reported handprints that “seemed consistent with a monkey” were seen on the vehicle. The woman told deputies the monkey belonged to her next door neighbor.

A neighbor across the street told deputies she also had “a conflict with the monkey.” She told investigators she tried to fend the monkey off with a stick, but the monkey took it from her before jumping on her car and running off.

The report said deputies saw the same type of handprint on the second neighbor’s vehicle. The second neighbor also told deputies the monkey ran back to its house and she heard the owner “scolding the monkey.”

WJHL reported that deputies were not able to contact the alleged owner at the time, but other residents told deputies that the monkey has been an issue for some time.

According to the report, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency would be contacted “for possible charges on the monkey running at large.”

WVLT News has reached out to TWRA for comment.

