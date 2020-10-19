Advertisement

Disney adding disclaimer about racist stereotypes to some old movies

The company said that while it can’t change the past, “we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together.”
Disney+
Disney+(AP)
By Arial Starks
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

9CBS) -Disney is adding a disclaimer to some of its old movies that include racist stereotypes, the media giant announced this month. The company said that while it can’t change the past, “we can acknowledge it, learn from it and move forward together.”

So going forward, several such films on the Disney+ streaming service will include the following advisory:

“This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

Disney said the decision is part of its “ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion.” Rather than removing the offensive content, the company said it hopes to “spark conversation and open dialogue on history that affects us all.”

The movies that will now start with the disclaimer include “Aristocats,” which features racist caricatures of East Asian peoples; “Dumbo,” in which the crow characters perform a musical number in the style of racist minstrel shows; “Peter Pan,” for its stereotypical portrayal of Native peoples; and “Swiss Family Robinson,” in which pirates are portrayed as a stereotypical foreign menace, many in “yellow face” or “brown face.”

In addition to those older films, it’s also included at the start of “Aladdin,” the animated blockbuster from 1992.

The new statement is more strongly worded than one Disney tacked onto some films when Disney+ first rolled out last year. At that time, it simply noted, “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.” Now, it admits they were not just “outdated” but “wrong” even back then — and that such negative portrayals had a harmful impact in real life.

Disney said it created an advisory council made up of outside experts who helped the company “assess our content and ensure it accurately represents our global audiences.” CBS News has reached out to the Walt Disney Company for more information.

Other companies and brands, like Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s, have also recently taken steps to recognize and distance themselves from racist stereotypes by changing their branding in the wake of widespread protests for racial justice in the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

Tennessee police captain found dead

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

Eye on Education

25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

News

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

News

Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

Latest News

News

TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

News

Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30

News

Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.

News

Oak Ridge middle schools to return to 5-day in-person school week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school system has not decided a date for high school students to switch over to a five day school week yet.

News

President Trump criticizes Dr. Fauci during Monday staff call

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
In a call with campaign staff Monday, President Trump was heard critizing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS News reported.

News

94-year-old drives 300 miles to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 94-year-old has a message for voters this year--there’s no reason not to cast your ballot.