Dollywood attractions closed out of “abundance of caution” after small fire

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood closed two of it’s attractions early Sunday night out of "an abundance of caution” after a small fire broke out around 8:00 p.m.

“Engine 70 was in a maintenance area being prepared for future service when a small fire appears to have ignited some grease on the left side of the engine. Under an abundance of caution, the Country Fair area of the park and the Rockin' Roadway attraction were closed for the evening,” a Dollywood spokesperson told WVLT News.

The fire was put out quickly by the Pigeon Forge Fire Department. No one was reportedly hurt during the incident and there was “no collateral damage to any part of the Dollywood park” officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

