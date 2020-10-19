Escaped Tenn. inmates steal car, believed to be in Kentucky
Kentucky and Tennessee officials are searching for two inmates after they reportedly escaped jail and stole a car.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -Kentucky and Tennessee officials are searching for two inmates who reportedly escaped jail and stole a car.
According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Whittemore and Jeremy Fuller both escaped from the Macon County Jail located in Lafayette, Tenn. Sunday night.
Both Whittemore and Fuller stole a van that was located in Allen County in the South Oak Forest, Fleet Road area of Adolphus.
ACSO said the two suspects believe to be in the area.
If you have any information contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.
