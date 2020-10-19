Escaped Tenn. inmates steal car, believed to be in Kentucky

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -Kentucky and Tennessee officials are searching for two inmates who reportedly escaped jail and stole a car.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Whittemore and Jeremy Fuller both escaped from the Macon County Jail located in Lafayette, Tenn. Sunday night.

**CAUTION** ESCAPED INMATES Joseph Whittemore and Jeremy Fuller both escaped from the Macon County, TN jail in... Posted by Allen County Sheriffs Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

Both Whittemore and Fuller stole a van that was located in Allen County in the South Oak Forest, Fleet Road area of Adolphus.

ACSO said the two suspects believe to be in the area.

If you have any information contact the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at 270-237-3210.

