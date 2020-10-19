Florida parents raise $11,000 to sue schools over mask mandate

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WTSP/WVLT) - Some parents in a Florida county have raised money to sue their county’s school system over its mask mandate policy.

WTSP reported that Sarasota County parent Amy Hook launched a GoFundMe page to confront the issue. It has raised more than $11,000—its go—so far.

“It is not the role nor responsibility of the public school district to make medical decisions for all families universally. Each family has the right and freedom to make medical decisions independently. We expect and demand that those rights are recognized by the Sarasota County School district and its board,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“We are taking action to have the mask mandate decision reversed immediately for the physical, emotional and social well-being of our children. The decisions made by the board are not in the best interest of the people they serve,” the petition states.

According to WTSP, the school system’s current mask policy states that all students and staff are required to wear masks throughout the school day with some exceptions:

While exercising

Eating

As long as they are socially distanced from their classmates, they may take brief mask breaks during class

The school board is set to vote soon on whether the mask mandate will continue. Parents and teachers who support it have voiced concern about the efforts to remove it.

