Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School announced the school’s football program would be shutting down for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.
The school’s Assistant Principal and Head Basketball Coach Jody Wright said Fulton would be “shutting down our football program for the next two weeks” in a Tweet Monday.
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30. Both of these games have been canceled.
