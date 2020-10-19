Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School announced the school’s football program would be shutting down for the next two weeks due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school’s Assistant Principal and Head Basketball Coach Jody Wright said Fulton would be “shutting down our football program for the next two weeks” in a Tweet Monday.

Due to health related issues, we will be shutting down our football program for the next two weeks — Jody Wright (@Fultonhoops) October 19, 2020

The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30. Both of these games have been canceled.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and considerations for the health of our players and coaches, Fulton High School will be suspending football operations for the next two weeks. Games against West on October 23 and Oak Ridge on October 30 will be cancelled. @prepxtra @5StarPreps — Fulton Football (@FultonFootball) October 19, 2020

