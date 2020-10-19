Gradually warming this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re going from “normal” temperatures, climbing to around 80 degrees mid-week, ahead of increasing rain chances to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is not as chilly. It’s actually right around “normal” for the low temperatures of 48 degrees. There’s a light breeze and scattered passing clouds. A stray shower is possible in Southeastern Kentucky to the Tennessee line this morning.

We have a partly cloudy day, with those clouds grazing our area. There’s a greater system of rain to our Northwest, so it’s clipping our area with scattered clouds and a stray shower on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. The afternoon warms nicely to around 75 degrees, with a Northwesterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a light breeze, and a mild low of 50 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

A warming trend is underway through the middle of the week.

Tuesday is still partly cloudy at times, with a high around 78 degrees. We’ll see more sunshine Wednesday, with a high of 80 degrees.

Thursday’s high will also be around 80 degrees, but scattered clouds and a stray shower return.

The next chance for rain for our area as a whole comes Friday night through Saturday. We’ll build the clouds for a spotty chance for rain on Friday and more scattered rain chances Friday night through Saturday.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest forecast where you live on WVLT News!

Monday 8-day forecast (WVLT)

