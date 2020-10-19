Advertisement

Guitars played, made by Eddie Van Halen go to auction

Do you have a spare $80,000?
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.
Eddie Van Halen died this month from cancer at 65. Valerie Bertinelli and Van Halen In 1985.(Source: 3773528Globe Photos/MediaPunch/MediaPunch/IPx/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Two guitars owned, played and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will be going up for auction.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar and a customized electric guitar Van Halen built at his home studio with his guitar tech Matt Bruck and given to a friend in 1991 will be among the items for sale at the event dubbed “Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll,” starting Dec. 5, Julien’s Auctions announced Monday.

Both guitars were hand-striped by Van Halen in the familiar style of most of his guitars dating back to the first Van Halen album in 1978. Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between $60,000 and $80,000.

The guitar legend and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died of cancer on Oct. 6 at age 65.

The auction was already in the works at the time.

“As we were preparing for our annual ‘Icons & Idols: Rock and Roll’ auction lineup, we were stunned to hear the sad news of Eddie Van Halen’s passing last week,” Julien’s Auction’s president Darren Julien said in a statement. “We are honored to include at this event two of his iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

The auction also includes a Fender Stratocaster played, and smashed, by Kurt Cobain on Nirvana’s 1994 In Utero Tour, and a crystal-studded white glove worn by Michael Jackson on the Jackson brothers' 1984 Victory Tour.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump defies virus guidelines, holding 2 big rallies Monday

Updated: moments ago
|
President Donald Trump attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci.

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

Tennessee police captain found dead

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

Eye on Education

25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

Latest News

News

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

News

Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

News

Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30

News

Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.