Halloween map shows activites depending on how many COVID-19 cases are in your area

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A map released by Halloween2020.org shows parents and kids what the safest activities there are available based on the amount of COVID-19 cases in your county.

The site has different “zones” that show activities based on COVID-19 rates. The zones are: green, yellow, orange and red. Knox County is in the red zone.

Under the red zone, the map recommends activities like a small party of your closest friends and family, zoom parties, Halloween karaoke and more.

The map is interactive, so you can see your county here.

