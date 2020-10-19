Indiana murder suspect spotted in southern Kentucky

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in an Indiana murder was spotted in southern Kentucky Monday.

According to the Williamsburg Police Dept., Edwin Lee Bland Jr. is wanted on a murder charge and is considered armed and dangerous.

Edwin Lee Bland Jr. (Williamsburg Police Dept.)

Police say the was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Bland is described as 5′11, 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call the police if you see him.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.