Advertisement

Indiana murder suspect spotted in southern Kentucky

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say the suspect in an Indiana murder was spotted in southern Kentucky Monday.

According to the Williamsburg Police Dept., Edwin Lee Bland Jr. is wanted on a murder charge and is considered armed and dangerous.

Edwin Lee Bland Jr.
Edwin Lee Bland Jr.(Williamsburg Police Dept.)

Police say the was last seen at Wendy’s in Williamsburg at 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Bland is described as 5′11, 165 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call the police if you see him.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

Tennessee police captain found dead

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

Eye on Education

25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

News

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

News

Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

Latest News

News

TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

News

Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30

News

Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.

News

Oak Ridge middle schools to return to 5-day in-person school week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school system has not decided a date for high school students to switch over to a five day school week yet.

News

President Trump criticizes Dr. Fauci during Monday staff call

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
In a call with campaign staff Monday, President Trump was heard critizing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS News reported.

News

94-year-old drives 300 miles to vote

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 94-year-old has a message for voters this year--there’s no reason not to cast your ballot.