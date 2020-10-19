Man hanging off side of Trump towers, demanding to speak to the president

CHICAGO, IL. (WVLT) - A man is hanging from a rope off the side of Trump Tower, demanding to speak President Donald Trump, the Chicago Sun reported.

The man, in his 20′s, has been hanging from the building since around 5:30 p.m. asking to speak to the president, according to Chicago Police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Police believe he used a climbing harness to get up the side of the building. He has reportedly threatened to kill himself.

Chicago police said a negotiator has been trying to talk him into getting down.

This is a developing story.

