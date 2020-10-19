Mayor Glenn Jacobs chief of staff resigns, parks director fired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' chief of staff has resigned and his park director has been fired.

According to a release, the resignation of Chief of Staff Bryan Hair and the firing of Senior Director of Parks and Recreation Paul White was announced Monday morning.

“Ethics are not ambiguous, and it is important that Knox County be above reproach,” said Mayor Jacobs. “Public trust is fragile. I encourage all parties involved to cooperate with the Comptroller’s investigation regardless of employment status.”

Mayor Jacobs said he has implemented changes to some departmental level procedures and oversight.

Dwight Van de Vate and Chris Caldwell will share Chief of Staff duties. Chuck James and Shauna Godlevsky will oversee Parks and Recreation operations.

The Comptroller’s Office is investigating allegations of any wrongdoing.

