Memphis man flashes McDonald’s drive-thru workers, films reaction

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WMC) -A Memphis man was arrested for flashing a McDonald’s drive-thru worker early Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., WMC reported.

27-year-old Curtis D. West is charged with indecent exposure after an incident that occurred at the McDonald’s located on the 4000 block of Summer Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, one of the workers advised that West ordered food from the drive-thru around 11:54 p.m. Saturday. WMC reported, West paid for his food at the first window and approached the second window for his order.

The victim told police she noticed West exposing his genitals to her while recording for her reaction on his phone. The victim also said West parked his vehicle and continued recording her as he continued to expose himself.

Another employee told Memphis police she was also exposed to West’s genitals at the window. She said he then left the scene.

Memphis police said while on scene investigating, West returned to retrieve his food. Officers then detained him.

West was arrested and transported for booking.

