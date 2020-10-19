More people turning to CBD oil during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As more people are looking to cope with added stress and anxiety, local CBD companies are seeing an increase in sales.

Hámarki Wellness was started by Travis McKinney and Jason Rickets. “We just launched this month, we were supposed to launch in April and the pandemic happened and here we are.”

Rickets, with a background in finance, went to Oregon for a year to learn more about the product. “Basically it acts like a great anti-inflammatory, anti-anxiety, it helps with mood in terms of calm and focus and it also helps regulate sleep.”

McKinney said he saw his mom benefit from using CBD oil after she was diagnosed with cancer. “I saw an improvement in her just after a few days and I called Jason and I said, let’s do this.”

Their product is natural and plant-based. They said because of a lack of regulation within the industry they make all their ingredients and testing available so consumers know exactly what they’re buying.

“Our certificates are on the website, so you know exactly what’s in that product. Any third party labs we also post so we have full transparency on our products” said McKinney.

How are hemp and CBD different than marijuana? “The level of THC is basically the distinguishing factor,” said Rickets. “Marijuana would have high levels of THC and low levels of CBD, where hemp on the other hand has high levels of CBD and low levels of THC.”

CBD and hemp were legalized in 2018. McKinney and Rickets said they plan to keep their company as local as possible and within Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.