Oak Ridge middle schools to return to 5-day in-person school week

OAK RIDGE , Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Schools announced some changes to the way class will be taught for the remainder of the school year.

The school system said in an email to parents that middle school students would be reverting to a normal 5-day in-person school week, beginning Monday, November 2.

ORS said due to the efforts of staff and families following COVID-19 protocols and keeping case numbers down thus far, the schools feel it is safe to transition from its original staggered school schedule in the middle schools.

“We have been monitoring our own data as well as data from neighboring districts that have chosen to have class in person, five days a week. After engaging in multiple discussions with administrative staff, we are recommending some transitions from our original reopening plan," the email reads.

The school system has not decided a date for high school students to switch over to a five-day school week yet.

“A target date for ORHS students to return to a standard five day per week schedule will be determined once we have allowed enough time to evaluate the results of the schedule change at the middle schools,” the email reads.

ORS added that preschool and elementary school-age students will continue on with their five day school weeks.

You can read full details about the schedule change reasonings here.

The schools said additional details will be sent out to parents next week.

