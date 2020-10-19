Ohio teen injured after drugged driver crashes into house

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WVLT/WOIO) -The Ohio State Highway Patrol said drugs appear to be a factor in a Sunday night crash that sent an SUV into an Ohio home, WOIO reported.

OSHP said the crash happened around 9:13 p.m. Sunday on State Route 800 near 37th street.

According to officials, 38-year-old Jessica Shaw was driving a silver 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe too fast when she ran off the left side of the road and went airborne.

WOIO reported, the SUV landed in a house where a 17-year-old boy was inside. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shaw was not injured.

OSHP found drugs in the SUV and said they appear to be a factor in the crash.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WOIO. All rights reserved.