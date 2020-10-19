Advertisement

Peyton Manning to play televised charity golf tournament Thanksgiving weekend

VFL Peyton Manning will be featured on another televised charity golf tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.
Peyton Manning (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Peyton Manning (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - VFL Peyton Manning will be featured on another televised charity golf tournament over Thanksgiving weekend.

Turner Sports will broadcast Capital One’s The Match: Champions for Change, a golf event with Phil Mickelson, Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning on Friday, November 27th from Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Arizona.

The tournament will contribute towards and highlight diversity, equality and inclusion through donations to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), while raising awareness and spotlighting opportunities for diversity and equality in sports. All four players have previously supported diversity and inclusion initiatives throughout their careers, which has led to them teaming up for this event.

The two-time Super Bowl champion played a key role in his team winning the last edition of Capital One’s The Match.

Capital One’s The Match in May was such a memorable experience for me – not just competing against rivals and friends but, more importantly, contributing to COVID-19 and food insecurity relief efforts. I’m proud of the work the PeyBack Foundation has done to support HBCU students in both Louisiana and Tennessee, and I’m looking forward to helping raise additional funding and awareness for HBCUs through Capital One’s The Match," said Manning, who will be paired with Stephen Curry.

“Cart Cam” will also once again be featured throughout the competition. The event will be closed to the public and tournament organizers are working with public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols.

The Stone Canyon Golf Club, owned by Mickelson Golf Properties, ranks among the best courses in the country.

