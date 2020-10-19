Police: Fla man accidentally shoots, kills twin brother

GULFPORT, Fla. (WTSP/WVLT) - A Florida man was arrested after accidentally shooting and killing his twin brother Sunday evening.

According to WTSP, police said the brothers were sitting in a vehicle outside their home in Gulfport, along with a mutual friend, and joking around.

“There was no indication of any sort of conflict,” the Gulfport Police Department said.

Police said that at some point Mathias Parkinson-Freeman pulled out a concealed handgun and pointed it at his twin brother. His brother, Thomas, pulled out his own gun, pulled the trigger and shot Mathias in the face.

“At the time of the shooting, Thomas was wearing a gun belt that he had leftover from his former employment as a security officer for Dunbar,” the Gulfport Police Department wrote in a news release. “He had apparently been wearing the belt, with a personally-owned firearm, to show it off to the others.”

WTSP reported that, according to police, Thomas was not acting in self-defense as he was not worried that his brother would shoot him.

“Detectives concluded that Thomas was not acting in self-defense when he drew and fired his gun because he told detectives that he was not in fear and that he did not believe Mathias had any intention of shooting him,” the police department wrote. “Thomas said that he reacted automatically based on training and that he does not know why he did so.”

Thomas was charged with second-degree manslaughter.

