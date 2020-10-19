President Trump criticizes Dr. Fauci during Monday staff call

(WVLT/CBS) - In a call with campaign staff Monday, President Trump was heard criticizing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS News reported.

“People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots, these people, these people that have gotten it wrong,” the president told his staff Monday during a call on the state-of-play of the race. “Fauci’s a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years. He called every one of them wrong. And he’s like this wonderful guy, a wonderful sage, telling us how he said, ‘Do not wear face masks’ — that’s a number of months ago.”

The president said if the White House had listened to Fauci, the United States would have “500,000 deaths.”

“I have a list of 15 things, this guy. And yet, we keep him. Every time he goes on television, there’s always a bomb,” he said. “But there’s a bigger bomb if you fire him.”

The president’s comments appear to have spurred from an interview Dr. Fauci did with 60 Minutes where he said he wasn’t surprised President Trump got sick with COVID-19.

“I was worried that he was going to get sick when I saw him in a completely precarious situation of crowded, no separation between people, and almost nobody wearing a mask. When I saw that on TV, I said, “Oh my goodness. Nothing good can come outta that, that’s gotta be a problem.” And then sure enough, it turned out to be a superspreader event,” Fauci said.

Dr.Tony Fauci says we don’t allow him to do television, and yet I saw him last night on @60Minutes, and he seems to get more airtime than anybody since the late, great, Bob Hope. All I ask of Tony is that he make better decisions. He said “no masks & let China in”. Also, Bad arm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander defended Dr. Fauci Monday, saying the country would have fewer cases of the virus had citizens listened to the doctor.

