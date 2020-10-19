Sevierville approves evacuation plan following deadly 2016 wildfires
Sevier County officials approved an evacuation plan that would cover disasters such as wildfires, floods and even large wind events.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials tackled an important subject Monday night during a commission meeting.
On the agenda was a resolution about a “Hazard Mitigation Plan.” The plan included everything from wildfires, to floods and even what to do in a large wind event.
Officials hope that the plan, which passed, will help residents get to safety much quicker. The 300-page document was prepared with the help of the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
The Sevierville Board of Mayor and Alderman also voted to give pay raises to city employees.
