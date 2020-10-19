Sevierville approves evacuation plan following deadly 2016 wildfires

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County officials tackled an important subject Monday night during a commission meeting.

On the agenda was a resolution about a “Hazard Mitigation Plan.” The plan included everything from wildfires, to floods and even what to do in a large wind event.

Officials hope that the plan, which passed, will help residents get to safety much quicker. The 300-page document was prepared with the help of the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

The Sevierville Board of Mayor and Alderman also voted to give pay raises to city employees.

