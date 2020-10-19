South Carolina woman charged after 5-year-old girl tests positive for heroin, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WVLT/WMBF) -A South Carolina woman has been charged after police said a child tested positive for heroin, WMBF reported.

The suspect identified as 30-year-old Ashley Baker Sutton was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Oct. 15 and charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

According to a report from the Horry County police, authorities learned the victim, a 5-year-old girl tested positive for the drug back in August.

Police said they opened the investigation after a report was made alleging Sutton was a drug user and frequented homes where illegal narcotics were believed to be used.

Sutton was released on a $10,000 bond the same day she was booked into jail, according to online records, WMBF reported.

