TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) — A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

Investigators said police in Bolivar responded to Morocco Road around 3 a.m. Saturday where they found the body of a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds in the driveway.

TBI agents said their investigation led them to a suspect, also a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested Saturday.

WTVF reported that the suspect was being held at a juvenile detention facility pending a court hearing.

