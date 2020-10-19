Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

(WVLT) - Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

According to a release, Lee intends to sign an order that allows county mayors to institute their own masks mandates due to the pandemic through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told WVLT News executive orders can be extended for 60 days at a time, so if Lee extends the order for 60 days, that will “take us to the end of the year."

The spokesperson said Lee will discuss his plans in detail during Tuesday’s briefing scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The issue of the extension was prompted by advice from the White House that said a mask mandate “must be implemented.”

According to WSMV, a statement from the governor’s office said, in part:

“The governor has strongly encouraged Tennesseans to make responsible decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick. He has also been clear that he believes that statewide, one-size-fits-all government mandates are not the best way to achieve sustainable compliance from individuals, as they are more likely to trust local leaders and that local leaders know the needs of their communities best.”

Lee has continued to press the issue of personal responsibility throughout the pandemic. As of Oct. 19, Tennessee had more than 230,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 232,061 as of October 19, 2020 including 2,922 deaths, 1,188 current hospitalizations and 205,832 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 8.31% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/QYlYOzyGQK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 19, 2020

Last week, Tennessee health officials said in a meeting that numbers are not at a point where officials are “panicked by any stretch of the imagination.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.