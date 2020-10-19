Advertisement

Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.
(WVLT News)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVLT) - Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

According to a release, Lee intends to sign an order that allows county mayors to institute their own masks mandates due to the pandemic through the end of the year.

A spokesperson for the governor’s office told WVLT News executive orders can be extended for 60 days at a time, so if Lee extends the order for 60 days, that will “take us to the end of the year."

The spokesperson said Lee will discuss his plans in detail during Tuesday’s briefing scheduled for 3:00 p.m. The issue of the extension was prompted by advice from the White House that said a mask mandate “must be implemented.”

According to WSMV, a statement from the governor’s office said, in part:

“The governor has strongly encouraged Tennesseans to make responsible decisions to protect themselves and others from COVID-19, including wearing masks in public, avoiding large gatherings, and staying home when sick. He has also been clear that he believes that statewide, one-size-fits-all government mandates are not the best way to achieve sustainable compliance from individuals, as they are more likely to trust local leaders and that local leaders know the needs of their communities best.”

Lee has continued to press the issue of personal responsibility throughout the pandemic. As of Oct. 19, Tennessee had more than 230,000 COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 hospitalizations.

Last week, Tennessee health officials said in a meeting that numbers are not at a point where officials are “panicked by any stretch of the imagination.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

Tennessee police captain found dead

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

Eye on Education

25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

News

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

Latest News

News

TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

News

Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30

News

Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.

News

Oak Ridge middle schools to return to 5-day in-person school week

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school system has not decided a date for high school students to switch over to a five day school week yet.

News

President Trump criticizes Dr. Fauci during Monday staff call

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
In a call with campaign staff Monday, President Trump was heard critizing the nation’s leading infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, CBS News reported.

News

94-year-old drives 300 miles to vote

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A 94-year-old has a message for voters this year--there’s no reason not to cast your ballot.