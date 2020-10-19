Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/WVLT) - A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.

Memphis police said the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the restaurant located on Summer Ave. Workers told police that the suspect, Curtis West, ordered food just before midnight.

When he pulled to the second window, the worker said she noticed West exposing his genitals to her while recording her reaction on his phone. She said he parked his vehicle and continued to record her.

Another employee told police he also exposed himself to her, WMC reported, before he fled the scene. An hour later, while police were on scene, West returned to get his food, and he was arrested.

WMC reported West was charged with indecent exposure.

