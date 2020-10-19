Tenn. man facing charges after allegedly hitting neighbor with gun over dog feces

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Memphis man is facing charges after he allegedly hit his neighbor in the head with a gun Saturday evening over an argument about dog feces, WHBQ reports.

According the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to reports of an altercation in the 1700 block of Third Green Drive Saturday around 5:50 p.m.

Pattie Wicks told police her neighbor Cedrick Banks, 52, assaulted her during a heated argument over dog feces. Wicks said Banks hit her in the head with a gun, which fired when it struck her.

Banks told police he cocked his gun to scare Wicks, and then she threw dog feces at him. Banks said he then hit her with the gun.

Following a search, police said they found a loaded silver Taurus revolver with one spent 45 caliber round and three live 410 shotgun shells in Banks' home.

Banks was taken into custody from his home and faces aggravated assault charges.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.