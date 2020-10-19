Tennessee fires DL coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Tennessee has fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games.

According to Volquest.com, the first year Vols assistant was relieved of his duties Sunday following Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky.

Brumbaugh joined Tennessee’s staff as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in February 2020 after one season at Colorado where he was the Buffaloes' defensive line coach.

Brumbaugh was on a 2-year contract with a salary of $650,000 annually through January 2022.

Volquest reported, the buyout for Brumbaugh is his remaining base salary - which would be mitigated by any potential salary he could make at a new job.

Pruitt on coaching the defensive line, and if that will affect his main priorities:



"I've been bouncing around helping with different positions because it's not been a normal camp. I've got plenty of help with grad assistants - we'll be fine." — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) October 19, 2020

In a Monday press conference, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced he will be coaching the defensive line for the rest of the season.

“Coach Brumbaugh has done a really nice job and worked his butt off, but sometimes philosophically it’s just not the right fit,” said Pruitt.

