Tennessee police captain found dead

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WTVF/WVLT) - Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

WTVF reported that Manchester Police Captain Chris Patterson was found dead in his truck from a gunshot wound on Blue Creek Road. Manchester police, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney are investigating.

Officials said an autopsy was scheduled over the weekend.

According to WTVF, Patterson was third in command and had been with the department for more than 10 years.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.