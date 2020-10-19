Tennessee rapper arrested, brags in music video about getting rich from jobless benefits scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Tennessee rapper who bragged in a music video about getting rich form committing unemployment fraud was arrested Friday in Los Angeles, California.

31-year-old Fontrell Antonio Baines from Memphis, is charged with three felony counts of wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and transportation of stolen property.

Federal prosecutors say Baines who goes by the stage name ‘Nuke Bizzle,' got at least 92 debit cards pre-loaded with more than 1.2 million dollars. The debit cards were sent to addresses Baines had access to in Beverly Hills.

In the video Baines posted on Sept. 11, prosecutors say Baines rapped about “unemployment so sweet, we had 1.5 land this week.”

According to federal prosecutors, Baines could face up to 22 years in federal prison.

