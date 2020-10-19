Titans’ Taylor Lewan out for season after tearing ACL Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans escaped Nissan Stadium with an overtime win over the Houston Texans Sunday, but still managed to suffer a loss at the same time.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan suffered an ACL tear and will miss the remainder of the season. Lewan underwent an MRI Monday morning and confirmed the news on Twitter later in the afternoon.

I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) October 19, 2020

Lewan left the game but was able to walk off the field with some help. The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Ty Sambrailo, who allowed a strip-sack just a few plays later.

The unbeaten Titans will host an undefeated team for the second time this season when the Pittsburgh Steelers come to Nashville on Sunday.

