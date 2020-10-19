Advertisement

Toobin suspended by the New Yorker, steps away from CNN

In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.
In this April 4, 2016 file photo, author and CNN commentator Jeffrey Toobin arrives at the "American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson" For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. Toobin’s next book will be a probe into Donald Trump’s election. Doubleday announced Tuesday that the book was currently untitled and no release date has been set.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-commentator Jeffrey Toobin has been suspended by the New Yorker and is stepping away from his job as CNN’s senior legal analyst pending what the cable network is calling a “personal matter.”

Vice reported earlier Monday that Toobin had exposed himself during a Zoom meeting with staffers of the New Yorker and WNYC radio. In a statement Monday afternoon, the New Yorker said Toobin had been “suspended while we investigate the matter.” It declined further comment. A CNN spokesperson said in a statement that “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

The 60-year-old Toobin has been a New Yorker writer for more than 20 years and joined CNN in 2002. He is the author of several books, most recently “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump,” published in August. His other works include “The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson” and “The Nine: Inside the Secret World of the Supreme Court.”

_____

AP Media Writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

___

The headline of this story has been corrected to show that the New Yorker suspended Jeffrey Toobin and he is stepping away from his CNN role for a “personal matter.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump defies virus guidelines, holding 2 big rallies Monday

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump attacks Dr. Anthony Fauci.

WVLT

Above average warmth much of this week

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Austin Bowling
Temperatures will soar into the 80s a few times before rain arrives to end the week.

News

Tennessee police captain found dead

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Officials are investigating after a Middle Tennessee police captain was found dead in his vehicle Friday.

Eye on Education

25 percent of virtual students in Anderson Co. return to the classroom

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Anderson County Schools saw 25 percent of its virtual student population return to the classroom on Monday.

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

Latest News

News

Deputies called to Tennessee neighborhood for “conflict with a monkey”

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a neighborhood in Church Hill after a monkey allegedly jumped on and attempted to bite a woman.

News

Tenn. counties could be allowed to institute mask mandates through 2020 in extended order

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee counties will continue to have the authority to issue mask mandates through the end of the year if Governor Bill Lee signs an extension of an order he implemented over the summer.

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

TBI investigation leads to arrest of Tenn. teen over death of other teen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A Middle Tennessee teenager was arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager following an investigation conducted by the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation, WTVF reported.

News

Fulton canceling next two games due to “health related issues”

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
The school was scheduled to play West High School on October 23 and its final game against Oak Ridge on October 30

News

Tenn. man arrested for flashing McDonald’s drive-thru workers, flees but is arrested after returning for food

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A West Tennessee man was arrested for reportedly flashing employees at a Memphis drive-thru early Sunday morning.