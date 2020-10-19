Advertisement

UTPD Chief Lane addresses recent crime around campus

University of Tennessee Police Department Chief Lane addressed the recent crime around and on the school’s campus Monday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
“Though not as common as lesser crimes that I will mention, the recent shooting incidents on or around the Cumberland Avenue business district are nonetheless concerning. I have had several discussions with our partners at the Knoxville Police Department, as well as leaders of those local businesses to discuss these issues. I am aware through these discussions and discussions with my own staff that the Knoxville Police Department has greatly increased their presence in the area,” said Lane.

Lane said on most weekends there are more than 10 KPD officers assigned to the area.

“I hope to see improvement in this area, but it would be prudent for our students to consider the need to be in that area late at night,” said Lane.

UTPD has provided a list of resources for students and faculty to be familiar with:

  • LiveSafe app includes important safety features that provide access to many important safety features
  • UT Alert system is designed to improve communication to the campus community in the event of an emergency or campus closure

