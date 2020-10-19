Victim identified in fatal Norris Lake boating accident

CAMPBELL Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - The victim of a fatal boating accident on Norris Lake Saturday has been identified.

Paul Musick, 51, of Norris, is the victim of a fatal boat crash on Norris Lake Saturday. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Musick died in a single vessel crash around 11:00 p.m.

TWRA said Musick was ejected from his fishing boat after it hit another vessel that was docked on the shore.

“Mr. Musick’s boat then continued traveling, crashed into the shoreline, and burned several hundred yards away from the initial collision," TWRA said in a release.

TWRA officers located the victim’s body around 5:00 p.m. Sunday using underwater equipment.

Musick was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident, TWRA said.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.