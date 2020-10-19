Virginia man to serve 4 years for ‘indecent liberties’ with child

NORTON, Va. (WVLT/WJHL) - A Virginia man was sentenced after pleading guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial relationship, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp, 65-year-old Vernon Reeves was sentenced on Oct. 16 after pleading guilty in January to four charges of indecent liberties with a child.

The circuit court sentenced 65-year-old Reeves to ten years with six suspended. WJHL reported Reeves will spend an active term of four years in prison.

An investigation found that between May and August 2019, “Reeves made unwanted and inappropriate sexual advances towards a 15-year-old female.”

WJHL reported investigators said Reeves had rubbed the victim’s inner thigh and licked her ear, while also proposing to perform sexual acts upon her at least four times, according to a release.

The release said the victim was able to record one of the incidents and turn it over to investigators. Slemp asked the court that Reeves be sent to prison during his sentencing hearing.

“The defendant’s conduct is outrageous. It’s far more than a simple misunderstanding or trash talk. His words and actions amounted to grooming this child for sexual purposes. He understood what he was doing and that it was wrong,” said Slemp. "He should have known better and he did know better. He caused real harm and betrayed a child’s trust. For those reasons, I ask that the court to send him to prison so that he cannot do this again to any other children.:

WJHL reported Reeves was taken into custody and remains at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield before being transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.