What does Jimmy Brumbaugh’s firing mean for the Vols moving forward?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt made the decision to relieve assistant coach Jimmy Brumbaugh of his duties following the Vols' 34-7 loss to Kentucky. The news comes a day after Tennessee lost at home to the Wildcats for the first time since 1984.

Brumbaugh, who was brought over from Colorado in January to replace Tracy Rocker, signed a two-year contract worth $650,000 annually.

Volquest.com reports Brumbaugh was fired Sunday and didn’t attend the team’s practice.

In a Monday press conference, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced the reasoning behind Brumbaugh’s firing.

“Coach Brumbaugh has done a really nice job and worked his butt off, but sometimes philosophically it’s just not the right fit,” said Pruitt.

Pruitt also announced Monday he will be coaching the defensive line for the rest of the season.

Brumbaugh was hired this off-season after Tennessee failed to renew the contract of former defensive line coach Tracy Rocker. Tennessee’s defensive line coach drew very little praise during fall camp and hadn’t lived up to Pruitt’s expectations during the first four games of the 2020 season. As recently as yesterday, Tennessee showed solid play early but faded in the second half as Kentucky gashed Tennessee on the ground.

Brumbaugh’s deal was set to expire in January of 2022.

