When it comes to QB Guarantano, Pruitt keeps the faith

Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to members of the media Monday after Tennessee’s crushing loss Saturday to Kentucky.
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt watches the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to members of the media Monday after Tennessee’s crushing loss Saturday to Kentucky saying he wasn’t ready to put QB Jarrett Gauranton on a shelf.

The Vols lost to Kentucky, 34-7, for the first time at home since 1984, and Tennessee fell out of the AP’s top 25 poll due to the loss.

Monday, UT fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games, with Pruitt citing philosophical differences.

While there was much talk of UT’s defensive capabilities Saturday, or lack thereof, much of the sports talk on social media pointed to QB Jarrett Guarantano with one fan saying, “I want Jarrett Guarantano to lower my casket when I die so he can let me down one more time.”

And another questioned why the team hasn’t developed QB talent.

Pruitt said Monday that Guarantano has “a lot of really good qualities about him. He’s helped us win a lot of football games.”

He said he wasn’t ready to put Guarantano on a shelf.

“Did he make a few mistakes? Sure he did. Okay, but I think everybody on our football team and in our organization all could have done better starting with me. So this isn’t about one person. It’s about everybody within our program. And I think everybody within our program understands that.”

The Vols are set to play at Alabama Saturday.

