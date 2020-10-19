When it comes to QB Guarantano, Pruitt keeps the faith

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke to members of the media Monday after Tennessee’s crushing loss Saturday to Kentucky saying he wasn’t ready to put QB Jarrett Gauranton on a shelf.

The Vols lost to Kentucky, 34-7, for the first time at home since 1984, and Tennessee fell out of the AP’s top 25 poll due to the loss.

Monday, UT fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh after four games, with Pruitt citing philosophical differences.

While there was much talk of UT’s defensive capabilities Saturday, or lack thereof, much of the sports talk on social media pointed to QB Jarrett Guarantano with one fan saying, “I want Jarrett Guarantano to lower my casket when I die so he can let me down one more time.”

I want Jarrett Guarantano to lower my casket when I die so he can let me down one more time — Hayden Burchett (@HBThrills) October 17, 2020

And another questioned why the team hasn’t developed QB talent.

If Jarrett Guarantano is truly the best that we have:

1. Why haven’t we recruited better

2. We haven’t we developed anyone — Swagger of Tennessee (@SwaggerofUT) October 17, 2020

Pruitt said Monday that Guarantano has “a lot of really good qualities about him. He’s helped us win a lot of football games.”

He said he wasn’t ready to put Guarantano on a shelf.

“Did he make a few mistakes? Sure he did. Okay, but I think everybody on our football team and in our organization all could have done better starting with me. So this isn’t about one person. It’s about everybody within our program. And I think everybody within our program understands that.”

The Vols are set to play at Alabama Saturday.

